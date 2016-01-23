Marcia Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marcia Clark, MFT
Overview
Marcia Clark, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Campbell, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 653 E Campbell Ave Ste 3, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 404-6968
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marcia Clark?
I saw Marcia over a period of years and she was very valuable to me. Spoke of family problems with daughter eloping and pregnant She was wonderful and caring. Would and have highly recommended to others.
About Marcia Clark, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093738882
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcia Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Marcia Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.