Overview

Marcia Clark, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Campbell, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    653 E Campbell Ave Ste 3, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 404-6968

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Jan 23, 2016
I saw Marcia over a period of years and she was very valuable to me. Spoke of family problems with daughter eloping and pregnant She was wonderful and caring. Would and have highly recommended to others.
Jan 23, 2016
About Marcia Clark, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093738882
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

