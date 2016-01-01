See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Marcia Chavez, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Marcia Chavez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marcia Chavez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Marcia Chavez works at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe Inc
    823 E Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 545-7205
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marcia Chavez?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marcia Chavez, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Marcia Chavez, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marcia Chavez to family and friends

    Marcia Chavez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marcia Chavez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marcia Chavez, FNP-C.

    About Marcia Chavez, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235408287
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcia Chavez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcia Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcia Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcia Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcia Chavez works at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Marcia Chavez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Marcia Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marcia Chavez, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.