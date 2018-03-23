Dr. Asgarian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Asgarian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marcia Asgarian, PHD is a Psychologist in Lodi, CA.
Locations
- 1 755 S Fairmont Ave Ste A3, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (290) 327-5600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have lost my 16 year old son by drunk driver last year. I thought I was coping with the loss well. After several months, my family and friends complaint about changes in me that I didn't notice. I was withdrawn from social gathering, crying for no reason (watching TV or baby crying} kept it to myself and felt empty most of the time. My job was in a limbo and being written-up on making silly mistake and lack of interest at work. Year later: feel great, got promoted and found myself. Thank you.
About Dr. Marcia Asgarian, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1063636645
