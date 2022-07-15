Marci Ober, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marci Ober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marci Ober, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marci Ober, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Caldwell, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Gestalt Institute
Marci Ober works at
Locations
Alternatives family and counseling services1129 Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 228-4664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From the first session with Marci, I knew I was under the best care. As many I was skeptical about entering therapy; let alone virtual sessions. I can honestly say after each session with Marci, I say to myself I wish I found her years ago.If you are looking to find yourself again, Marci is the therapist who will guide you on your journey. I have never felt better, it takes work and Marci was the one who guided me to be my best self. I am forever grateful for finding her, even though our sessions weren't in person. I once said to her if she wasn't my therapist we would be great friends. Her hours are flexible to fit your schedule. Her fee is very fair ( no insurance) but well worth investing into your well being. Enjoy your session with her, it's the best gift you can give yourself.
About Marci Ober, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497919906
Education & Certifications
- Gestalt Institute
- Ramapo College of New Jersey
