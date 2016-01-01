See All Counselors in Bowling Green, KY
Marci Huff, LMFT

Counseling
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Marci Huff, LMFT is a Counselor in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Counseling, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE.

Marci Huff works at Marci Huff LMFT in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pushin' Building
    400 E Main Ave Ste 309, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Marci Huff, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609943869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE
