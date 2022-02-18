Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez works at
Locations
Transformation Health Services505 S Independence Blvd Ste 207, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 490-6463Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Pascal quite jaded from a traumatic experience with my previous psychiatrist and was admittedly wary of trusting anyone new and lost my patience when trying to get things started. Anybody would have rightfully abandoned me for my snarky attitude which I later humbly apologized for. He gave me a chance and his caring and compassionate guidance on my healing journey has been impactful beyond words. I cannot speak highly enough of this man's character and integrity that are increasingly harder to find in the mass market that is today's mental health industry. I am not simply a number, but a person with a name that is recognized, and my issues are thoughtfully regarded. I feel so blessed to have found a professional with a true heart for their calling.
About Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518480045
