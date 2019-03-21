Marcella Wheeler, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcella Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marcella Wheeler, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marcella Wheeler, CFNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX.
Marcella Wheeler works at
Locations
-
1
Setma3570 College St Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 833-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marcella Wheeler?
I like Marcie. She's straightforward, punctual, and tries to get to the bottom of things. I wish she would have followed up more and returned calls to her so that I could have figured out my sleep issues instead of being sent for tests that didn't seem to relate to my issues. I would go to her again though. She's great with referrals.
About Marcella Wheeler, CFNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1487600227
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcella Wheeler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcella Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marcella Wheeler works at
Marcella Wheeler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcella Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcella Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcella Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.