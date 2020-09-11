Dr. Marcela Yussef, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yussef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcela Yussef, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marcela Yussef, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Yussef works at
Locations
Dr. Carolyn Bromley19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yussef has completely changed my family's life. We are so grateful for having her in our lives and for all she adds to our wellbeing. She is an excellent mental health provider who loves her job and deeply cares for her patients.
About Dr. Marcela Yussef, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yussef accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yussef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yussef works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yussef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yussef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yussef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yussef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.