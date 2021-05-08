Marcel Simo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marcel Simo, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marcel Simo, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Locations
Paragon Family Practice2628 Wilhite Ct, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0096
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good ARNP, knowledgeable with a mild disposition.
About Marcel Simo, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972734002
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcel Simo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcel Simo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Marcel Simo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcel Simo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcel Simo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcel Simo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.