Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Zimmermann, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Zimmermann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Post Trauma Institute of Louisiana2798 Oneal Ln Bldg D, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 751-5412
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was my first real therapist and kept me from taking my life during a very hard time. He gave me easy, common-sense advice when I wasn't capable of comprehending much. Not a bunch of books to read. And I felt he took his job seriously, which was to help me, not to care about me. Although I felt he was a very kind and compassionate man, I felt he did care, but professionally. I think of him often and am grateful for his help when I was his patient.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093743528
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.