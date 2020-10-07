Dr. Marc Weiler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Weiler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marc Weiler, PHD is a Psychologist in Cross River, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 19 Mark Mead Rd, Cross River, NY 10518 Directions (914) 763-3244
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiler?
Dr Weiler is professional, knowledgeable and dependable He developed a sound relationship with my son ( a young teen) and understood the problem, thought of our of the box solutions
About Dr. Marc Weiler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699785386
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.