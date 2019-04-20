Marc Sizemore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marc Sizemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marc Sizemore, FNP
Overview
Marc Sizemore, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA.
Marc Sizemore works at
Locations
Immediate Care Medical Group Inc.231 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 622-9800
Immediate Care Center215 E Caldwell Ave Ste A, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 622-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marc Sizemore?
I have never liked doctors, and I have been to several over the years. They tend to talk over you not to you. We’re not sure when I seen Marc for the first time, appx. 2006. But he has a will be my doctor, I have sent family and fiends. Marc is a caring person and he talks to you not over you, and gives everyone the time and respect you deserve. Mike H Visalia
About Marc Sizemore, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1043419138
Education & Certifications
- Csu Bakersfield
Frequently Asked Questions
Marc Sizemore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marc Sizemore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marc Sizemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marc Sizemore speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Marc Sizemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Sizemore.
