Dr. Marc Shulman, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Marc Shulman, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
Garden City Office721 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 732-0273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shulman?
My partner and I saw a lot of couples counselors on Long Island, both when we were going through problems and when we were not (sort of like a way to build love, etc). She has a background in psych so she's a big fan of therapy and I sort of go with it. Anyway, I really thought Dr. Shulman was one of the best, if not the best. I'm pretty skeptical of couples counselors in general but he seemed the most fair and non-judgmental, which as the guy in the relationship was a big deal to me.
About Dr. Marc Shulman, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Va Hosp/Mt Sinai Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- City University NY
