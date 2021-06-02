See All Clinical Psychologists in Hilliard, OH
Marc Schramm, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Marc Schramm, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marc Schramm, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hilliard, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3970 Brown Park Dr Ste A, Hilliard, OH 43026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 534-0013
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marc Schramm?

    Jun 02, 2021
    I saw several different therapists before Dr. Schramm and none of them clicked with me or offered the kind of help I needed. I’ve now been seeing Dr. Schramm for over ten years and his experience and psychological expertise has helped me to dramatically improve my mental state and appropriately deal with my emotional problems. He is responsive, perceptive, compassionate, and tailors his approach to his patients’ unique personalities. Though we’ve worked through my more serious mental issues, I plan to continue seeing Dr. Schramm on a regular basis as long as he’s practicing because his open mind and his approach to therapy continues to help me in all aspects of life. Highly recommend.
    — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marc Schramm, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Marc Schramm, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marc Schramm to family and friends

    Marc Schramm's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marc Schramm

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marc Schramm, PSY.

    About Marc Schramm, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790838712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marc Schramm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marc Schramm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Marc Schramm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Schramm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Schramm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Schramm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marc Schramm, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.