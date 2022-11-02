Marc McCollaum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marc McCollaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marc McCollaum, PA-C
Marc McCollaum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Marc McCollaum works at
Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL11669 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 349-2500
Estates Medical Center Inc.11725 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 300-4205
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always compassionate, thorough and very caring. I respect and trust him more than any of my MDs. He is a medical professional who is genuinely interested and really, really cares about his patients and how they do. I am a retired medical profesional so I know the game. Trust him and give him the opportunity to care for you and yours!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871545046
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of North Texas
Marc McCollaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marc McCollaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marc McCollaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Marc McCollaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc McCollaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc McCollaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc McCollaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.