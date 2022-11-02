Overview

Marc McCollaum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Marc McCollaum works at Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.