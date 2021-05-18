Dr. Marc Mavis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mavis, DC
Overview
Dr. Marc Mavis, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Joseph, MI.
Dr. Mavis works at
Locations
Sutinderpal Judge M.d. PC2550 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 429-5727
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are extremely pleased with the care that we receive from Dr. Mavis. Not only do we get the best chiropractic care around but we get a nice conversation/story also!
About Dr. Marc Mavis, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1215014139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavis.
