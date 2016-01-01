Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Klein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marc Klein, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pleasanton, CA.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Quest2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 10, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 462-6441
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
About Dr. Marc Klein, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710108477
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.