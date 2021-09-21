See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bogalusa, LA
Dr. Marc Hautot, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marc Hautot, OD is an Optometrist in Bogalusa, LA. 

Dr. Hautot works at Eye Surgery Center of Louisiana in Bogalusa, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Center of Louisiana
    409 Avenue F, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 205-3309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Eye Test
Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 21, 2021
    Was given a prescription by a different OD and Dr. Hautot re-examined me and gave me the right strength. He was very informative about my eye care which I thoroughly appreciate. I have already recommended him to a friend and will continue to recommend him. I was very happy with my visit with him.
    Mrs. Smith — Sep 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Marc Hautot, OD
    About Dr. Marc Hautot, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346215274
