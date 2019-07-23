Dr. Harari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Harari, PHD
Dr. Marc Harari, PHD is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Spectrum Family Solutions, 1816 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Harari is one of my colleagues. He is an amazing psychologist and an honorable professional.
About Dr. Marc Harari, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1619057411
Dr. Harari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.