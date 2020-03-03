Marc Getz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marc Getz, LCPC
Overview
Marc Getz, LCPC is a Counselor in Bel Air, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 838-4647
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My quality of life improved dramatically once I met Marc Getz. Wish I would have seen him earlier.
About Marc Getz, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760432942
