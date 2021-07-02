See All Neuropsychologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    312 11th Ave W Ste 201, Kirkland, WA 98033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 576-1817
  2
    Bainbridge Island Office
    9431 Coppertop Loop NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-2987
  3
    Seattle - Madison Park Office
    4105 E Madison St Ste 304, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 624-0271

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Autism
Addiction
Anxiety
Autism

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D

    Clinical Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    7 years of experience
    English
    1447611066
    Education & Certifications

    St John's Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

