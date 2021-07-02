Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 312 11th Ave W Ste 201, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 576-1817
Bainbridge Island Office9431 Coppertop Loop NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions (206) 329-2987
Seattle - Madison Park Office4105 E Madison St Ste 304, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 624-0271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fowler has a wonderful way of making kids and their parents feel comfortable with the evaluation process. He takes the time to explain the feedback and ensure families have the information they need to take next steps. We have worked with Dr. Fowler on two separate occasions and have been impressed with his kindness and obvious care for his patients. We highly recommend Dr. Fowler.
About Dr. Marc Fowler, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John's Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
