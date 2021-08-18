Dr. Felderstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC
Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Stephen A. Matrangolo Dc PC3419 QUENTIN RD, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 627-8042
I saw Dr. Felderstein for an EMG - He was very polite, explained to me exactly what he was going to do beforehand, and when he saw that I might be afraid that the needles will hurt, he kindly started an easy conversation to take my mind off of the needles. It didn't hurt at all, Dr. Felderstein was very gentle with the needles, so if you're afraid of needles or are just looking for a very competent but kind doctor who will take the time to treat you thoroughly & gently & ease all your concerns, I highly recommend Dr. Felderstein. I saw him at 912 Columbus Ave, and must say that the front desk people are great! MONICA went out of her way to book me last minute for a much needed appointment. Thank you all very much
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1902013642
