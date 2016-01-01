Dr. Marc Caplan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Caplan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marc Caplan, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Caplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marc A Caplan Phd PA637 N Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 526-4222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caplan?
About Dr. Marc Caplan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952317950
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caplan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caplan works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.