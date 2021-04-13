Dr. Marc Brockman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brockman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Brockman, OD
Overview
Dr. Marc Brockman, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL.
Locations
Jupiter location600 University Blvd Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 839-2780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Vision Institute1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Port St Lucie1751 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Vision Institute1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 104, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brockman patiently answered all my questions and was very caring.
About Dr. Marc Brockman, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brockman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.