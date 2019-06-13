Dr. Marc Braithwaite, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braithwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Braithwaite, OD is an Optometrist in Auburn, MA. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Reliant Medical Group385 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 832-5917
First appointment today Very nice , I felt comfortable.
- Optometry
- English, Korean
- 1780641357
- Southern California College of Optometry
Dr. Braithwaite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braithwaite accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braithwaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braithwaite speaks Korean.
