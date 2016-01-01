Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Becker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marc Becker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anaheim, CA.
Locations
- 1 5241 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd Ste 130, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 637-0800
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Becker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861429664
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
