Overview

Marc Bagnasco, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2700 N 3rd St Ste 2008, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (602) 264-4600
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 12, 2021
    Awesome, helpful, insightful, changed my life in many ways. I would highly recommend his services, coming from a Combat Veteran, Medically Retired firefighter, suffering from Bi-polar, PTSD, General anxiety, and raising a daughter with childhood trauma. Mark was of great help in my recovery process.
    Anthony — Jan 12, 2021
    About Marc Bagnasco, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700969011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The University Of Chicago Center For Psychiatric Rehabilitation
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marc Bagnasco, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marc Bagnasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marc Bagnasco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marc Bagnasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Marc Bagnasco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Bagnasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Bagnasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Bagnasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

