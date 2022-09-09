Maranda Miles, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maranda Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maranda Miles, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maranda Miles, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Maranda Miles works at
Locations
-
1
Healthfirst2816 Veach Rd Ste 205, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-9821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maranda Miles?
Today was my first visit to see Maranda Miles and I will be referring her to many people as I can. Shes asked me did I have any concerns with my health after resolving the issue I was in there for. When your greeted at the front desk and they smile and ask how your doing and hows your day going You know your in the right spot!! She cares about your issues and will go to the extreme to get you the right answers.. If i could give more than 5 stars I would!! The staff is amazing!! Thank you to Maranda and the wonderful staff for making my visit pleasant
About Maranda Miles, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679062731
Frequently Asked Questions
Maranda Miles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maranda Miles accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maranda Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maranda Miles works at
4 patients have reviewed Maranda Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maranda Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maranda Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maranda Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.