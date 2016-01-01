See All Family Doctors in Hermantown, MN
Mara Olinger, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mara Olinger, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mara Olinger, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermantown, MN. 

Mara Olinger works at Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic in Hermantown, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic
    4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Mara Olinger?

Photo: Mara Olinger, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Mara Olinger, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mara Olinger to family and friends

Mara Olinger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mara Olinger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mara Olinger, PA-C.

About Mara Olinger, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1063016855
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

Frequently Asked Questions

Mara Olinger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mara Olinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mara Olinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mara Olinger works at Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic in Hermantown, MN. View the full address on Mara Olinger’s profile.

Mara Olinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mara Olinger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mara Olinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mara Olinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.