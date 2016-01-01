Mara Olinger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mara Olinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mara Olinger, PA-C
Overview
Mara Olinger, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermantown, MN.
Mara Olinger works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mara Olinger?
About Mara Olinger, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1063016855
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mara Olinger using Healthline FindCare.
Mara Olinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mara Olinger works at
Mara Olinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mara Olinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mara Olinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mara Olinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.