Mara Minasian, APRN
Overview
Mara Minasian, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Nursing.
Mara Minasian works at Centennial
Locations
Centennial330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-7400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mara is so kind, helpful, and actually listens to make a proper diagnosis and get the right medicine prescribed.
About Mara Minasian, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033724976
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Mara Minasian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mara Minasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

