Dr. Mara Latts, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mara Latts, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Upland, CA.
Dr. Latts works at
Locations
1
Foothill Psychological Services954 W Foothill Blvd Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-4222
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latts is a great psychologist. She provides an supportive environment that facilitates trust, and possesses the skill to further her client's lens of reflection and discovery. She provided a sense of compassion and care during our sessions as I navigated cultural marginalization of transphobic bigotry throughout my gender transition and ultimately empower myself as a woman . I still smile in gratitude remembering her as she sat across from me readied to assist in those challenging days.
About Dr. Mara Latts, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215919865
Dr. Latts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latts works at
