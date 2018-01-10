Dr. Citron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manulyn Citron, PHD
Overview
Dr. Manulyn Citron, PHD is a Psychologist in Ardmore, PA.
Dr. Citron works at
Locations
Senior Behavioral Healthcare Group Inc25 Llanfair Cir, Ardmore, PA 19003 Directions (610) 649-6769
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Citron many years ago when I was under high amounts of stress. She helped me work through my problems, find solutions, and manage self-care.
About Dr. Manulyn Citron, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1740395847
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Citron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Citron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Citron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Citron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Citron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Citron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.