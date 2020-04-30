Manuel Skow, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Manuel Skow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Manuel Skow, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Manuel Skow, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold MD.
Manuel Skow works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Primary Care Physicians - Glen Burnie7711 Quarterfield Rd # A, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Manuel Skow?
Manuel is hands down the best doctor out there. This guy is down to earth, listens intently, is funny and direct. The best part of it all is he's knowledgeable! He could explain to an ant how a TV works. I'm no slouch when it comes to being well read, but Manuel takes the time really explain what is going on with your body and what to expect with each diagnosis or prescription. A truly incredible doctor. Thank you Manuel for everything!
About Manuel Skow, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083888481
Education & Certifications
- Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold MD
- Miami University, Oxford Oh
Frequently Asked Questions
Manuel Skow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Manuel Skow accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Manuel Skow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Manuel Skow works at
Manuel Skow speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Manuel Skow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Manuel Skow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manuel Skow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manuel Skow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.