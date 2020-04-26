Dr. Manuel Manrique, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manrique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Manrique, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Manrique, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dearborn, MI.
Locations
Michigan Modern Psychology Group Pllc835 Mason St Ste B220, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-9064
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thought this guy was fantastic. Originally started seeing him with my ex for couples counseling. That relationship failed (for the best, I'm sure.) However, I (alone) continued to see him weekly, then every other week, then finally he and I decided that I was no longer getting much out of it and I was (and pretty much had been) quite stable. I am certain he had to spend his time with more difficult and troubled patients. Still, I really enjoyed going and talking with him. Unfortunately, I don't think he is currently taking any patients, but if his performance is any indication of the quality of his staff, I would highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Manuel Manrique, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manrique has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manrique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manrique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Manrique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manrique.
