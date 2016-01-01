See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Charlotte, NC
Manuel Maldonado, PA-C

Emergency Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Manuel Maldonado, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Manuel Maldonado works at Novant Health Employee Occupational Health - CLT in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Employee Occupational Health - CLT
    1714 E 4th St Ste 204, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2806
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    About Manuel Maldonado, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1144274960
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

