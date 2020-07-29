See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brownsville, TX
Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Guajardo works at Guajardo Women's Clinic in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Guajardo Women's Clinic
    300 Lorenaly Dr Ste E, Brownsville, TX 78526 (956) 253-0483

  Valley Regional Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Jul 29, 2020
    Dr Guajardo has been my OBGYN for over 30 years and has always given me the best care. Truly professional and caring!
    SLB — Jul 29, 2020
    About Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA

    Gynecology
    English, Spanish
    1780734699
    METHODISTY Hospital - DALLAS - PARKLAND MEMORIAL Hospital
    University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston
    Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Guajardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Guajardo works at Guajardo Women's Clinic in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Guajardo's profile.

    Dr. Guajardo has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guajardo on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Guajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guajardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

