Manuel Cifuentes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Manuel Cifuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Manuel Cifuentes, NP
Overview
Manuel Cifuentes, NP is a Registered Nurse in Bronx, NY.
Manuel Cifuentes works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health University Ave1953 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 540-4296
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Manuel Cifuentes?
About Manuel Cifuentes, NP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1811548019
Frequently Asked Questions
Manuel Cifuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Manuel Cifuentes works at
Manuel Cifuentes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Manuel Cifuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manuel Cifuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manuel Cifuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.