See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Manuel Alvarez, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Manuel Alvarez, PA

Psychology
5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Manuel Alvarez, PA is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    7700 N Kendall Dr Ste 512, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-2403
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Manuel Alvarez?

    Dec 23, 2017
    Dr. Alvarez is the best therapist I have ever seen. He listens, he gives very insightful and informative feedback while letting you figure out how to improve your situation. He is kind and calm and so extremely knowledgeable about how to help. His office staff is efficient and always pleasant and helpful. I honestly don’t think I would be as healthy as I am without his continued help over the years.
    Dori in Miami Fl — Dec 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Manuel Alvarez, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Manuel Alvarez, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Manuel Alvarez to family and friends

    Manuel Alvarez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Manuel Alvarez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Manuel Alvarez, PA.

    About Manuel Alvarez, PA

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689618647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Manuel Alvarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Manuel Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Manuel Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Manuel Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manuel Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manuel Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Manuel Alvarez, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.