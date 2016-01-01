Overview

Dr. Manoj Sadhnani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sadhnani works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.