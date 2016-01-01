Dr. Sadhnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoj Sadhnani, DPM
Overview
Dr. Manoj Sadhnani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5125MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manoj Sadhnani, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164521191
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sadhnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadhnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadhnani has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadhnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhnani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadhnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadhnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadhnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.