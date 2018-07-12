Manivanh Baum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Manivanh Baum, PA-C
Overview
Manivanh Baum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA.
Manivanh Baum works at
Locations
Family Healthcare Network Visalia Oak H400 E Oak Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 741-4500
Ratings & Reviews
Sweet and caring provider
About Manivanh Baum, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Manivanh Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Manivanh Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Manivanh Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manivanh Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manivanh Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.