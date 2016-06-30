Manila Bobba, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Manila Bobba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Manila Bobba, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Manila Bobba, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ.
Desert Palms Medical Associates Inc.3015 Highway 95 Ste 105, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-2001
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Every time I have had an appointment with her, I feel like her full attention is to myself, or my husband and takes time to answer every question we ask regarding our health and medical questions. She is a very very pleasing person and makes us feel comfortable.
- Internal Medicine
- English
Manila Bobba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Manila Bobba accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Manila Bobba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Manila Bobba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Manila Bobba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manila Bobba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manila Bobba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.