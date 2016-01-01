Dr. Mani Shokoufandeh, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokoufandeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mani Shokoufandeh, DC
Overview
Dr. Mani Shokoufandeh, DC is a Chiropractor in West Hills, CA.
Dr. Shokoufandeh works at
Locations
Leading Medical Group Inc.22110 Roscoe Blvd Ste 304, West Hills, CA 91304 Directions (310) 651-0025
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mani Shokoufandeh, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1235464819
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shokoufandeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shokoufandeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shokoufandeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokoufandeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokoufandeh.
