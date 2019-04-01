Mandy Fawcett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mandy Fawcett, PA-C
Overview
Mandy Fawcett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD.
Mandy Fawcett works at
Locations
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring and quick to determine the problem. She ordered xrays which were completed at the office and she treated the problem.
About Mandy Fawcett, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Mandy Fawcett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mandy Fawcett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mandy Fawcett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mandy Fawcett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandy Fawcett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandy Fawcett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.