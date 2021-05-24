Mandy Droppa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mandy Droppa, CRNP
Overview
Mandy Droppa, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Mandy Droppa works at
Locations
Univ. of Pittsburgh-of the Commonwealth System of Higher Eductn119 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 383-1800
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mandy visited me the following day at her earliest convenience after I had not seen her in a few months. She makes herself available as much as possible and is always sweet and nonjudgemental.
About Mandy Droppa, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841619657
Frequently Asked Questions
Mandy Droppa accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mandy Droppa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mandy Droppa works at
4 patients have reviewed Mandy Droppa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mandy Droppa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandy Droppa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandy Droppa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.