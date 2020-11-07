See All Physicians Assistants in College Station, TX
Mandy Cox, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mandy Cox, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in College Station, TX. 

Mandy Cox works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care
    2849 Barron Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 07, 2020
Mandy rocks! She's incredible kind, patient and has good bedside manner. Whether I'm seeing her for mental health concerns or for something else, she listens and she cares.
— Nov 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mandy Cox, MPAS
About Mandy Cox, MPAS

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1588948806
Education & Certifications

  • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Mandy Cox, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mandy Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mandy Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mandy Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mandy Cox works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care in College Station, TX. View the full address on Mandy Cox’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Mandy Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mandy Cox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandy Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandy Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

