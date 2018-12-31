Mandy Kay Baxter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mandy Kay Baxter works at
Locations
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr Ste 305, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 875-5770
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist I have ever seen. She truly listens to you and does not make you feel like anything other than a normal human being no matter what you’re going through. I have yet to find anyone who can relate on a personable level like she does. I didn’t feel any anxiety going into the appointment or leaving it, she made me feel completely comfortable throughout the whole first appointment and every appointment thereafter. I would recommend her highly to anyone who needs her because she cares
About Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588188619
