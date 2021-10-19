Dr. Rasmussen-Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandra Rasmussen-Hall, PHD
Dr. Mandra Rasmussen-Hall, PHD is a Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Locations
Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC5421 Kietzke Ln Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511
I have been seeing Dr. Rasmussen-Hall for eight years now. I have BPD and have learned DBT and many skills while working with her. I cannot begin to explain the impact she has had in my life. She helped me out of one of the lowest points of my life. We are now working towards my bigger life goals. She is down to Earth and very human. I have the utmost respect for her and would never hesitate to recommend her or sing her praises.
About Dr. Mandra Rasmussen-Hall, PHD
Dr. Rasmussen-Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen-Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen-Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen-Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen-Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.