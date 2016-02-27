Mandie Kelel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mandie Kelel, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mandie Kelel, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Mandie Kelel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Human Dimensions Unlimited Inc.9402 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 499-4393
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mandie Kelel?
Mandie called me back within a couple of hours of my initial phone call to her and she got us in for an appointment immediately the next day, which was my request. She is very skilled and competent with marital conflict issues. She is easy to talk to and both my husband and I felt comfortable talking to her. We have scheduled 2 more visits with her and I expect to make good progress with her guiding us through our issues. I highly recommend her, it was a 5 star experience all round.
About Mandie Kelel, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1780890673
Frequently Asked Questions
Mandie Kelel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mandie Kelel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mandie Kelel works at
2 patients have reviewed Mandie Kelel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mandie Kelel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandie Kelel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandie Kelel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.