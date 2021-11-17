See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Mandi Bohlen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Mandi Bohlen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Mandi Bohlen works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - South Campus in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs - South Campus
    1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 200, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 17, 2021
Saw Mandi Bohlen, APRN. Excellent professional manner, skillful diagnosis, respectful, discerned extenuating factors, wise recommendations that quickly corrected my problem. I feel she is an outstanding healthcare provider and recommend her highly.
— Nov 17, 2021
About Mandi Bohlen, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1144698580
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Mandi Bohlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mandi Bohlen works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - South Campus in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Mandi Bohlen’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Mandi Bohlen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mandi Bohlen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandi Bohlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandi Bohlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

