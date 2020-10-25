See All Dermatologists in Rocklin, CA
Mandeep Uppal, FNP

Cosmetic Dermatology
Mandeep Uppal, FNP is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. 

Mandeep Uppal works at Orion Aesthetics Skin Laser Center in Rocklin, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orion Aesthetics Skin Laser Center
    2161 Sunset Blvd Ste 100, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 818-5618
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mandeep Uppal, FNP
About Mandeep Uppal, FNP

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447720966
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

